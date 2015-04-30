* Strike due to start on Friday, as tourism season begins
* Also just before May 15 deadline for privatisation bids
* Government appeals to pilots
By Axel Bugge
LISBON, April 30 Portugal's government urged
pilots at flag carrier TAP on Thursday to call off a 10-day
strike it says would damage tourism and could ruin the airline,
scuppering a privatisation process due to start next month.
The strike is set to begin on Friday, at the start of the
tourism season and just before a May 15 deadline for bids to buy
a majority stake in what is now a wholly state-owned company.
"I am asking the pilots: think of your country, think of
tourism, think of the economy, think of your company," Deputy
Prime Minister Paulo Portas said.
"TAP is a very important brand for Portugal. Don't
contribute to its destruction, don't carry out a 10-day strike
in one month, which would destroy the coffers of any company."
While public sector workers have often gone on strike since
Portugal's debt crisis, they have rarely exceeded one day at a
time.
The government has estimated the strike would cost 70
million euros ($78 million) and affect 300,000 TAP passengers.
The tourism sector fears losses of up to 300 million euros ($335
million).
The pilots say the government has reneged on a 1999 deal
meant to give them a stake in the airline in the event of
privatisation. They also want higher pay for longer-serving
pilots. The government has refused, citing an agreement with the
unions in January.
"Faced with the government's intransigence, we have no
option (but to strike)," the head of the pilots' union, Helder
Santinhos, told journalists on Thursday evening, a few hours
before the start of the strike and after meeting with TAP
management.
The union earlier blamed the strike on "the systematic
breaking of commitments made in the past by the government and
by TAP."
Transport secretary Sergio Monteiro said the government
would stick to the privatisation process and wait for bids.
The proposals "may be better, worse or there will be none at
all, depending on what happens in the next 10 days," he said.
"If the strike has the estimated impact, TAP will not be the
same on May 16."
After a strike threat at Christmas, the government
guaranteed that future buyers of TAP would be barred from laying
off workers en masse as long as the state remained a
shareholder.
The government is selling 66 percent in TAP, retaining a 34
percent stake that can be sold in two years.
($1 = 0.8910 euros)
(Editing by Andrei Khalip and Ruth Pitchford)