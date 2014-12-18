LISBON Dec 18 The Portuguese government moved
on Thursday to halt a four-day strike at the TAP national
airline planned for the busy Christmas period, invoking special
powers that allow dismissal or in some cases criminal charges
against strikers.
Portugal's UGT umbrella union described imposition of a
Labour Requisition, a rare measure, as "premature and abusive".
The unions, campaigning against privatisation plans they say
will lead to lower wages and job losses, are likely to challenge
the order in court.
The government on Tuesday stuck to its privatisation plan
for TAP after three days of talks with the unions failed to
persuade them to call off the strike set for Dec. 27-30.
"This decision will guarantee essential services to
safeguard the national public interest," the government said in
a statement. The Labour Requisition will be applied to 70
percent of TAP staff involved in scheduled flights.
"It's an exceptional situation that requires this
exceptional measure," Economy Minister Antonio Pires de Lima
told a briefing. "The government will do everything in its
power to protect the interests of the Portuguese."
With around 300 daily flights planned in the period, the
strike could affect some 120,000 travellers. Passengers have
already cancelled or rescheduled around 20,000 bookings.
The requisition clause was last invoked to break a TAP
strike in 1997.
Pires de Lima said the government was open to further talks
to consider any union proposals for privatisation terms.
Last month, the government announced the re-launch of the
privatisation, in which it plans to sell a 61 percent stake to
one or more large investors. The privatisation was suspended in
2012 after the only bidder failed to present financial
guarantees in time, but without major objections by the unions.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip; editing by Ralph Boulton)