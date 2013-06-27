LISBON, June 27 Public transport in Portugal
came to a virtual standstill on Thursday as the two main unions
mounted a one-day strike against austerity measures which have
resulted in record unemployment and the worst economic slump
since the 1970s.
Unions hope the fourth general strike in two years will
pressure the government to boost growth and ease the relentless
belt-tightening which led to the sharpest tax hikes in living
memory this year.
Trains were not running, metro and ferry services stopped in
Lisbon, and many bus routes were suspended, forcing those who
chose to go to work take longer, alternative routes that were
served by fewer buses than usual.
State-owned airline TAP has warned of possible disruption
but not cancelled any flights.