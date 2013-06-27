* Public transport halts, private sector hit little
By Axel Bugge and Andrei Khalip
LISBON, June 27 Portuguese unions halted public
transport on Thursday in a peaceful one-day strike against
austerity measures which have led to the worst economic slump
since the 1970s and sent unemployment to record levels.
Trains, metro services and many public offices shut down.
But restaurants and shops opened as hard-up Portuguese who could
not afford to miss a day at work opted to go by car, clogging
many entry points to Lisbon with traffic jams.
Strikes and protests over the tough terms of a
78-billion-euro bailout by the European Union and IMF in 2011
have been mostly peaceful in Potugal, unlike the unrest in
countries such as Greece, or more recently Brazil and Turkey.
The Portuguese are fed up with austerity and the sharpest
tax rises in living memory this year but they are more fearful
of losing their jobs with unemployment at record levels near 18
percent and three years of recession.
"It's simple - if I don't work, I don't eat. The government
disgusts me, the austerity is stifling us, but protesting won't
feed my family," said Augusto Nery, a 53-year-old electrician.
Unions hope the fourth general strike in two years will
force the government to boost economic growth and ease the
belt-tightening. The government won an easing of tough budget
deficit goals from creditors in March and has said it could
request further flexibility if the economic outlook worsens.
"What we have is an exceptionally large strike," said
Armenio Carlos, head of the CGTP union.
CGTP and UGT unions leading the strike altogether have more
than 1 million members.
"These austerity policies punish the country, violate the
people, penalise workers and pensioners, so the strike will be a
cry of resistance to these policies," said Carlos Silva, leader
of the 500,000-strong UGT union.
In keeping with previous practice, the government declined
to provide estimates on the size of the strike.
Many bus routes were suspended, forcing those who chose to
go to work into longer, alternative journeys that were served by
fewer buses than usual. At one bus terminal on the outskirts of
Lisbon police broke up a picket line.
Rubbish collection was stopped in many cities and towns,
town halls were shut and the fishing fleet in the southern
Algarve region stayed in port.
The airport management company ANA said 37 flights had been
cancelled so far in the Portuguese airports out of several
hundred daily flights, while journalists at state news agency
Lusa stopped reporting.
In the private sector, the CGTP union said Volkswagen's
Autoeruopa plant outside of Lisbon halted production
completely on Thursday, ceasing to produce 600 cars. All workers
of the Lisnave shipyards in Lisbon downed tools, it said.
But with the hottest weather so far this year affecting
Portugal this week, many young people simply went to the beach
rather than taking part in protests.
"I came to the beach today because of the strike," said
Vinicius Guedes, who is unemployed. "They had to suspend the
classes I'm taking and I took the chance to spend some time with
my son."
Still, the unions have planned protests for later in the day
even though analysts doubted anything will change.
"Given the level of public discontent with the coalition,
the demonstrations will generate considerable noise. Yet, the
protests will probably not affect the government's stance," said
Antonio Barroso, a London-based political analyst at advisory
firm Teneo Intelligence, in a research note.
The centre-right coalition government holds a comfortable
majority in parliament and there is no indication it will change
course from its goal of ending the bailout deal by mid-2014.
However, Portugal still faces financial problems after
yields on its government debt rose sharply in recent weeks,
overshadowing the plan to resume financing its budget deficit
fully by borrowing on debt markets.