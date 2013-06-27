* Public transport halted, private sector affected less
* Many workers cannot afford to lose day's pay
* Government unlikely to drop austerity policies
* Rise in debt yields overshadows bailout exit plan
By Axel Bugge and Daniel Alvarenga
LISBON, June 27 Portuguese unions halted public
transport on Thursday in a peaceful one-day strike against
austerity measures that have led to the worst economic slump
since the 1970s and sent unemployment to record levels.
Trains, metro services and many public offices shut down.
But restaurants and shops opened as hard-up Portuguese who could
not afford to miss a day at work opted to go by car, clogging
many entry points to Lisbon with traffic jams.
Strikes and protests over the tough terms of a 78
billion-euro bailout by the European Union and IMF obtained in
2011 have been mostly peaceful.
While the Portuguese are fed up with austerity and the
sharpest tax rises in living memory, with unemployment at record
levels near 18 percent and recession in its third year, they are
more fearful of losing their jobs.
"It's simple - if I don't work, I don't eat. The government
disgusts me, the austerity is stifling us, but protesting won't
feed my family," said Augusto Nery, a 53-year-old electrician.
Unions hope the fourth general strike in two years will
force the government to boost economic growth and ease the
belt-tightening. The government won an easing of tough budget
deficit goals from creditors in March and has said it could
request further flexibility if the economic outlook worsens.
The CGTP and UGT unions leading the strike together have
more than 1 million members.
"What we have is an exceptionally large strike," said
Armenio Carlos, head of the CGTP.
Carlos Silva, leader of the 500,000-strong UGT, said: "These
austerity policies punish the country, violate the people, and
penalise workers and pensioners, so the strike will be a cry of
resistance to these policies."
In keeping with previous practice, the government declined
to provide estimates of the size of the strike.
BUSES SUSPENDED
Many bus routes were suspended, forcing those who chose to
go to work into longer, alternative journeys that were served by
fewer buses than usual.
Rubbish collection was stopped in many cities and towns,
town halls were shut and the fishing fleet in the southern
Algarve region stayed in port.
The airport management company ANA said 37 out of several
hundred flights had been cancelled so far, while journalists at
the state news agency Lusa stopped reporting.
In the private sector, CGTP said Volkswagen's
Autoeuropa plant outside Lisbon had stopped completely on
Thursday, preventing production of 600 cars. All the workers at
the Lisnave shipyards in Lisbon downed tools, it said.
With Portugal experiencing its hottest weather of the year
so far, many young people went to the beach rather than taking
part in protests.
"They had to suspend the classes I'm taking," said Vinicius
Guedes, who is unemployed. "I took the chance to spend some time
with my son."
A peaceful protest outside parliament in the afternoon drew
just a few thousand people, one of the smallest turnouts since
Portugal secured its bailout in 2011.
"The protests will probably not affect the government's
stance," said Antonio Barroso, a London-based political analyst
at advisory firm Teneo Intelligence, in a research note.
The centre-right coalition government holds a comfortable
majority in parliament and there is no indication it will change
course from its goal of financing its own budget deficit fully
by borrowing on debt markets from mid-2014.
However, that plan has been put into some doubt by a recent
sharp rise in yields on Portuguese government debt.