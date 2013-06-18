LISBON, June 18 Portugal is in talks with a unit of Spain's Santander to cut potential losses from high-risk derivatives contracts sold to Portuguese state firms and settle a row that involved mutual threats of legal action, a finance ministry spokeswoman said.

Lisbon has already renegotiated the costly interest rate hedging contracts sold by other banks, cutting potential liabilities by about a half to some 1.5 billion euros, the spokeswoman said.

Santander-Totta is the only remaining bank that has not yet accepted an agreement in the dispute.

(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)