LISBON, June 11 Portugal's government picked on
Thursday a consortium led by American-Brazilian investor David
Neeleman in the privatisation of airline TAP, ending a drawn-out
sales process that has faced strong opposition from many unions.
"The winning consortium is Gateway," a source with knowledge
of the sales process told Reuters.
Gateway is led by Neeleman and Portuguese bus company owner
Humberto Pedrosa. Neeleman is the founder of U.S. airline
JetBlue and the CEO of Azul Brazilian airlines.
Brazilian-Colombian investor German Efromovich, who controls
Latin America's Avianca, had also presented a bid for
Portugal's flag carrier.
The government is selling a 61 percent controlling stake in
TAP.
TAP is especially attractive to Brazilian investors because
of the large amount of slots it holds on flights between
Portugal and Brazil. Because of that many Europeans transit
through Portugal to fly to Brazil.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)