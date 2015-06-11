(Updates with comments, background)
LISBON, June 11 A consortium led by
American-Brazilian investor David Neeleman will take control of
indebted Portuguese state airline TAP, ending a drawn-out sales
process that has faced strong opposition from many unions.
The winning consortium is called Gateway and is led by
Neeleman and Portuguese bus company owner Humberto Pedrosa.
Neeleman is the founder of U.S. airline JetBlue and the
CEO of Azul Brazilian airlines.
"We can't go against history," Prime Minister Pedro Passos
Coelho told journalists shortly after the government confirmed
the sale.
"We know what happened to most European flag carriers in
recent years...if this process didn't take place it would have
meant the liquidation of TAP in the medium-term."
The government is selling a 61 percent controlling stake in
TAP now but will retain 34 percent which it can sell in two
years. The remaining 5 percent is earmarked for staff.
Transport secretary Sergio Monteiro said the value of the
transaction was between 354 million and 488 million euros
($388-548 million), depending on TAP's performance this year.
That total includes a 338 million euro capital injection by
Gateway in TAP.
TAP is especially attractive to Brazilian investors because
of the large amount of slots it holds on flights between
Portugal and Brazil. Because of that many Europeans transit
through Portugal to fly to Brazil.
The government will receive only 10 million euros
immediately and a possible further 140 million euros in two
years, depending on future options.
TAP's debts of more than 1 billion euros will be transferred
to the new owners. Because of European Union state-aid rules,
the government could not inject capital into TAP.
Brazilian-Colombian investor German Efromovich, who controls
Latin America's Avianca, had also presented a bid for
Portugal's flag carrier. He also tried to buy TAP in a previous
attempted sale in 2012.
TAP was hit by a 10-day pilots' strike last month. After a
strike threat at Christmas, the government guaranteed future
buyers would be barred from laying off workers en masse as long
as the state remained a shareholder.
The government had to invoke a "public interest" clause to
unblock the process after a court injunction this month. The
leader of the main opposition Socialists, Antonio Costa, has
been critical of the selloff and threatened too take legal
measures to prevent the state from losing control of TAP.
($1 = 0.8901 euros)
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge; Editing
by Keith Weir)