* Others besides IAG looking at TAP sale
* Government to decide how much will be privatised
* Lisbon air hub the most attractive asset
By Sergio Goncalves
LISBON, April 17 Several international operators
have expressed interest in the privatization of Portuguese
airline TAP, its chief executive Fernando Pinto said on Tuesday,
attracted by its fast-growing routes to South America and
Africa.
"I cannot give names but what I can say is that the
privatization is generating great interest," Pinto told
journalists.
Portugal's government has promised to privatize TAP,
possibly this year, under the terms of a 78 billion euro ($102
billion) European Union/International Monetary Fund bailout.
International Airlines Group (IAG), formed by the
merger of British Airways and Iberia, said in October it would
look at TAP when the Portuguese government starts the formal
sale process, its Brazilian routes being of particular interest.
"Besides IAG, others have shared with us their interest but,
because they did so unofficially, we cannot name them," the TAP
CEO said.
"The main interest is the Lisbon hub , it was thanks to this
geographical position that TAP has achieved everything".
TAP's slots at Lisbon airport provides access to Africa and
both North and South America and have allowed the company, which
covers around 75 routes in 34 countries, to become the leader in
air travel between Europe and Brazil.
Pinto added that it will be up to the Portuguese government
to decide if it wants to privatise the whole company or just
part of it.
In 2011, TAP reported 3 million euros in net profit and
revenue of 2.3 billion euros.
The airline's privatization follows the sale by the
Portuguese state of stakes in utility EDP and grid
operator REN to Chinese and Oman investors, both
incorporating high premiums in comparison to market prices.