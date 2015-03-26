(Adds detail, background)
LISBON, March 26 Portugal's flag carrier TAP
swung to a 2014 loss of 46 million euros ($50 million), after a
profit the previous year, due to delays with the delivery of new
aircraft and strikes against the planned privatisation of the
state-owned airline.
Still, TAP said in a statement passenger numbers rose nearly
7 percent to 11.4 million. Plane occupancy rate also rose to
80.6 percent from 79.5 percent a year earlier.
Various strikes at TAP, called against the privatisation
because of fears it will lead to job losses, along with
operating problems with its fleet and other factors cost the
airline 108 million euros.
In January, after talks with the unions and threats of more
crippling strikes, the government said any buyer or buyers of
TAP would be barred from laying off workers en masse as long as
the state remains a shareholder. [ID:nL6N0UU3C9}
The government plans to sell its 66 percent controlling
stake in TAP, but will retain a 34 percent holding that could be
sold two years after the privatisation.
TAP has debts of some 1 billion euros and the cash-strapped
state is banned from injecting capital into the company under
European Union rules. TAP's sale is unlikely to bring much cash
to the government, but would rid it of the airline's debts.
($1 = 0.9160 euros)
