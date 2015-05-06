LISBON May 6 Portugal's indebted flag carrier
TAP will have to reduce routes and cut staff if an ongoing
10-day strike by pilots derails the planned privatisation of the
airline, Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Wednesday.
Pilots at the airline started the strike on May 1, which TAP
says has reduced scheduled flights by about 30 percent.
The strike comes just before a May 15 deadline for bids to
buy a majority stake in what is now a wholly state-owned
company. The government has said it will go ahead with the
privatisation despite the strike.
"If the privatisation does not succeed, today we know what
the alternative is: a restructuring which can only be based on
big lay-offs, route reductions, reduction of equipment and
thereby a reduction of the operation and significance of the
company," Passos Coelho told parliament.
"That is, transforming TAP into a mini TAP, which is not in
the interests of workers, the economy nor the Portuguese," he
said.
Because of European Union state-aid rules, the government
cannot inject capital into the airline, which has debts of
around 1 billion euros.
TAP has estimated that the pilots strike could cost 70
million euros.
The pilots say the government has reneged on a 1999 deal
meant to give them a stake in the airline in the event of a
privatisation. They also want higher pay for long-serving
pilots.
