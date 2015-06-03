LISBON, June 3 Portugal's supreme administrative
court approved on Wednesday an injunction to suspend the
privatisation of airline TAP, just two days before a deadline
for final binding bids in the sale, the court said.
The court accepted a request for the suspension of TAP's
sale based on the argument that the government failed to
contract two independent institutions to make an evaluation of
the airline before its sale. The action was launched by a
citizens' association opposed to the privatisation.
In order to resume the sale, which is opposed by some of
TAP's unions and workers, the government will have to invoke a
law stating that the sale is in the public interest.
In May the government picked two Brazil-based aviation
tycoons for the next phase of the privatisation -
American-Brazilian investor David Neeleman, who founded U.S.
airline JetBlue, and German Efromovich, who controls Latin
America's Avianca.
