(Adds Neeleman comments)
By Andrei Khalip and Sergio Goncalves
LISBON, June 5 The Portuguese government on
Friday received improved offers for the indebted flag carrier
TAP from the two bidding consortia, which each involve
Brazil-based aviation tycoons.
"The privatisation process remains competitive ... We have
two improved offers, which is a good sign in principle,"
Transport Secretary Sergio Monteiro told reporters.
He declined to comment on the offers, adding that the state
property holding company Parpublica now had five days to analyse
them before the government decides which, if any, is acceptable.
One consortium is led by Brazilian-Colombian investor German
Efromovich, who controls Latin America's Avianca via
his holding Synergy.
He made the only bid for TAP in a failed attempt to sell it
in 2012. His offer then was rejected because of a problem with
financial guarantees.
The rival consortium is a holding company including
American-Brazilian investor David Neeleman and Portuguese bus
company owner Humberto Pedrosa. Neeleman is the founder of U.S.
airline JetBlue and the CEO of Azul Brazilian Airlines.
In a written statement sent to Reuters, Neeleman said fleet
renewal was an important part of his consortium's offer. TAP
operates a fleet of 77 planes with 2,500 weekly flights, many of
them to Brazil, with which Portugal has historic ties.
"We will buy 53 new and technologically advanced aircraft,"
he wrote.
"Our priority is investment in TAP. We want to put it on the
course for growth, strengthening it as a flag carrier,
reinforcing the hub in Lisbon so that TAP can continue to
contribute with some 2 billion euros to the Portuguese economy."
The government has said it wants to sell the 61 percent
controlling stake in TAP by the end of June.
Because of European Union state-aid rules, the government
cannot inject capital into TAP, which has debts of over 1
billion euros. It does not expect much revenue from the sale,
but hopes investors will relieve the state of all or part of the
debt.
TAP was hit by a 10-day pilots' strike last month. After a
strike threat at Christmas, the government guaranteed future
buyers would be barred from laying off workers en masse as long
as the state remained a shareholder. The state is retaining a 34
percent stake that can be sold in two years.
The government had to invoke a "public interest" clause to
unblock the process after a court injunction this week. The
leader of the main opposition Socialists, Antonio Costa, has
been critical of the selloff and threatened too take legal
measures to prevent the state from losing control of TAP.
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; editing by Andrew Roche)