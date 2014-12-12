LISBON Dec 12 Portugal's national airline TAP will not survive unless it is privatised, prime minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Friday, defending a policy which has led the airline's unions to call a four-day strike during the height of the holiday season.

"If we leave everything as is, TAP will disappear," Passos Coelho said during a debate in parliament.

"It's either a profound restructuring that would cause mass job losses at TAP, and which we believe will not be able to keep TAP afloat, or the privatisation."

Last month, the government announced the re-launch of the privatisation, in which it plans to sell a 61 percent stake to one or more large investors.

"We are convinced that it is possible to privatise TAP on conditions that will make it a viable company," Passos Coelho said, adding the sell-off had long been on the cards as it was one of the conditions for Portugal's EU/IMF bailout assembled in 2011. Lisbon exited the bailout in May.

Government officials were to meet union representatives on Friday to try and avoid the strike called for Dec. 27-30. With around 300 daily flights planned at the busy period, as many as 120,000 passengers could be affected by the strike and it would cost TAP millions of euros.

Unions say privatisation would lead to lower wages and job losses.

TAP's sell-off is unlikely to bring much cash to the government, but would rid it of some 1 billion euros ($1.25 billion) in debt and the need to inject new funds in the company.

Passos Coelho said Portugal had to stick with targets to reduce its budget deficit, contain debt and other commitments to its lenders, including the privatisation of TAP, in order to avoid the return of investor concerns that had made Greece's borrowing costs spike in the past week.

Portugal's benchmark 10-year bond yields have also risen, but remain just below 3 percent, near all-time lows and at about one-third of Greece's levels.

The government in Athens faces a possible election and defeat by a left-wing party that opposes the terms the EU has set on Greece's financial bailout, which its prime minister said could mean a "catastrophic" return to financial crisis.

($1 = 0.8031 euros) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Mark Potter)