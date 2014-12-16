LISBON Dec 16 The Portuguese government said on
Tuesday it would stick to its privatisation plan for the
national airline TAP after talks with the unions failed to
convince them to call off a four-day strike set for the height
of the holiday season.
State Transport Secretary Sergio Monteiro told reporters
that after three days of talks, the unions had rejected
proposals to work on more employee-friendly privatisation terms
and had demanded the privatisation process be suspended as the
key condition for calling off the Dec. 27-30 strike.
"The government profoundly regrets this decision by the
unions and reaffirms the importance of TAP continuing to fly in
this critical period, as not flying will be very damaging ... We
can only hope that the unions could revise their position."
With around 300 daily flights planned at the busy period,
as many as 120,000 passengers could be affected by the strike
that would cost TAP millions of euros.
Monteiro said the government would not budge, especially
considering that the privatisation has been on the cards since
Portugal's 2011 bailout, whose terms included selling off TAP
and various other companies.
"The privatisation is the only way to guarantee that TAP
continues to exist, that it grows, that it adds routes and
planes ... We believe that there is a national, political and
social consensus for the privatisation to go ahead," Monteiro
said.
Unions say privatisation would lead to lower wages and job
losses.
Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said last week TAP would
not survive unless it is privatised.
Last month, the government announced the re-launch of the
privatisation, in which it plans to sell a 61 percent stake to
one or more large investors. The privatisation was suspended in
2012 after the only bidder failed to present financial
guarantees in time, but without major objections by the unions.
The government is hopeful it can sell TAP this time after
being approached by three potential bidders. TAP's sell-off is
unlikely to bring much cash to the government, but would rid it
of some 1 billion euros in debt and the need to inject new funds
into the company.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge and Robin
Pomeroy)