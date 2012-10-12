* Pensions to be cut by 3.5 to 40 percent -budget blueprint
* Tax increases to compensate for falling revenues
* Tax brackets change detailed, maximum rate 48 percent
(Adds prime minister's quotes)
By Sergio Goncalves
LISBON, Oct 12 Portugal aims to impose a
financial transactions tax next year of up to 0.3 percent, going
well beyond a tentative European proposal for a tax rate of just
0.1 percent, along with income tax hikes and cuts to pensions.
Eager to reassure the "troika" of international lenders who
are underpinning its 78 billion euro bailout, recession-hit
Portugal is trying to follow in Ireland's footsteps and make a
full return to global bond markets next year to fund itself.
There are signs it may achieve that goal with lower yields
but anti-austerity protests and concerns over an excessive tax
burden and the economy's longer-term competitiveness risk
undercutting those efforts.
Portugal's economy remains in a sickly state and this year
entered its deepest recession since the 1970s with unemployment
at record highs of above 15 percent.
In its draft budget, a copy of which was obtained by
Reuters, the government requests parliament's permission to tax
the "acquisition of securities at a rate that can reach a
maximum of 0.3 percent" but does not provide further details.
"The tax means obliging the financial area to contribute to
our challenge of financing growth," Prime Minister Pedro Passos
Coelho told parliament. The budget contains "a clear intention
to legislate" on the tax, but does not impose the levy, he said.
Eleven euro zone countries agreed on Tuesday to push ahead
with the tax initiative, which is opposed by several other EU
nations but has been pushed hard by Germany. The European
Commission proposes to tax stock and bond trades at 0.1 percent.
Struggling to meet the fiscal terms of its European
Union/International Monetary Fund-backed bailout after a steep
recession undercut tax revenues in 2012, Portugal's government
will present the draft budget to parliament on Monday.
The countries' creditors agreed to relax Lisbon's budget
goals last month but the government has indicated it will be
tough even to meet the new targets.
It now needs to cut the budget deficit to below 3 percent of
GDP in 2014, one year later than previously planned, and must
post a deficit of 5 percent this year and 4.5 percent in 2013.
To meet next year's goal, the government is seeking to raise
4.9 billion euros, or 3 percent of GDP, in additional austerity
measures that complement previous tax hikes and spending cuts.
Passos Coelho said the tax hikes were painful, but
absolutely necessary for Lisbon "to avoid having the troika here
longer, to avoid a second bailout". But he said regular
adjustments of the austerity programme with the lenders would
not necessarily toughen the measures, as the new goals showed.
"We can go on adjusting the measures to reality. We've
already had our targets eased," he said.
PROTESTS, CONCERNS
Planned income tax hikes have already provoked strong
criticism from trade unions and politicians, triggering mass
protests, with marches scheduled near parliament in Lisbon on
Saturday and Monday.
The head of Portugal's banking association has meanwhile
expressed concerns that the transactions tax would put the
country's lenders at a disadvantage to rivals that are not
subject to the charge.
Although economists expect Portugal's recession to deepen
under the weight of more austerity, its bond yields have fallen
to their lowest levels in over a year after the ECB outlined its
new bond-buying plan last month. Ten-year debt yields around 8
percent, off a peak of around 17 percent in January.
Lisbon took advantage of the more favourable market last
week by swapping 3.75 billion euros in bonds maturing next year
for bonds due in 2015. It was the country's first bond market
operation since it sought the bailout last year.
Aside from the previously-announced overall income tax
hikes, a 4 percent tax surcharge and some other increases, the
government also plans to reduce pensions and cut unemployment
and sickness benefits.
Monthly pensions above 1,350 euros will face a 3.5 percent
extraordinary contribution. Cuts of 10 to 15 percent are
envisaged for pensions between 3,750 euros and 7,546 euros, and
pensions above that limit will be slashed by 40 percent.
By cutting the number of income tax brackets from eight to
five, Portugal effectively increases income tax rates,
especially for high earners.
The lowest income tax rate will rise to 14.5 percent from
11.5 percent now, while the highest rate of 48 percent, up from
46.5 percent previously, will apply to annual incomes above
80,000 euros rather than 153,000 euros.
