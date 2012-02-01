By Axel Bugge and Andrei Khalip
LISBON Feb 1 Portugal sold all of its
planned issuance of 1.5 billion euros of treasury bills at lower
yields on Wednesday, soothing fears over its ability to raise
short-term funds after a surge in its bond rates prompted fears
it may need a new bailout like Greece.
The auction of 3- and 6-month treasury bills helped improve
confidence, easing immediate concerns that it may need to extend
terms or ask for more bailout money than its current 78 billion
euro lifeline from the European Union and IMF.
The country's 10-year bond yields fell sharply to 15.80
percent after hitting a euro lifetime record high of nearly 17.5
percent on Monday.
Investor concern over Portugal rose over the past two weeks,
sending bond yields and the cost of insuring the country's debt
to record highs, adding to Lisbon's woes as it grinds through
its worst economic crisis in decades and imposes sweeping
austerity.
"In spite of the recent pressure on long-term bond yields,
investors are confident that on short-term debt there will be no
problems," said Filipe Silva, head of debt at Banco Carregosa.
"In principle, in 2012 Portugal will not have any problems
in honoring its debt payments."
The IGCP debt agency said it sold 750 million euros of each
treasury bill maturity.
The average yield on 3-month bills fell sharply to 4.068
percent from 4.346 percent in the last auction two weeks ago,
while 6-month bills yielded 4.463 percent, down from 4.740
percent, the IGCP said.
Concerns over Portugal have grown ever since Standard &
Poor's downgraded its debt to 'junk' status earlier this month,
becoming the last of the three main ratings agencies to put it
in the same junk category as only Greece in the euro zone.
That and the uncertainty surrounding Athens' efforts to
restructure its debt has fuelled growing worries over Portugal,
with some economists saying it could eventually have to
restructure its debts as well.
"The lower accepted yields are a positive albeit with the
gloss taken off somewhat by the softening of demand," said
Richard McGuire, rates strategist at Rabobank in London.
Demand outstripped the amount offered by 2.8 times on the
3-month bills and 2.6 times on 6-month bills, down from 4.1
times and 3 times in the previous sale, respectively, the IGCP
said.
McGuire added that the sale "will not provide any safeguard
against fears ratcheting up once again should, as seems perhaps
likely, the market returns to fretting over the possibility
Greece's restructuring will prove to be a template rather than a
one-off solution."
Portugal's government insists that it has no intention of
extending or asking for a new bailout to top up the existing
one, sticking to its strategy of meeting strict budget goals and
reforming its economy to boost confidence.
Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said late on Tuesday the
country would meet the demands of its current bailout "whatever
the cost."
The austerity demanded by the bailout, including salary cuts
for civil servants and across-the-board tax hikes, has already
sent Portugal into its worst recession since the 1970s and left
unemployment at its highest level in decades.