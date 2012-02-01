By Axel Bugge and Andrei Khalip

LISBON Feb 1 Portugal sold all of its planned issuance of 1.5 billion euros of treasury bills at lower yields on Wednesday, soothing fears over its ability to raise short-term funds after a surge in its bond rates prompted fears it may need a new bailout like Greece.

The auction of 3- and 6-month treasury bills helped improve confidence, easing immediate concerns that it may need to extend terms or ask for more bailout money than its current 78 billion euro lifeline from the European Union and IMF.

The country's 10-year bond yields fell sharply to 15.80 percent after hitting a euro lifetime record high of nearly 17.5 percent on Monday.

Investor concern over Portugal rose over the past two weeks, sending bond yields and the cost of insuring the country's debt to record highs, adding to Lisbon's woes as it grinds through its worst economic crisis in decades and imposes sweeping austerity.

"In spite of the recent pressure on long-term bond yields, investors are confident that on short-term debt there will be no problems," said Filipe Silva, head of debt at Banco Carregosa.

"In principle, in 2012 Portugal will not have any problems in honoring its debt payments."

The IGCP debt agency said it sold 750 million euros of each treasury bill maturity.

The average yield on 3-month bills fell sharply to 4.068 percent from 4.346 percent in the last auction two weeks ago, while 6-month bills yielded 4.463 percent, down from 4.740 percent, the IGCP said.

Concerns over Portugal have grown ever since Standard & Poor's downgraded its debt to 'junk' status earlier this month, becoming the last of the three main ratings agencies to put it in the same junk category as only Greece in the euro zone.

That and the uncertainty surrounding Athens' efforts to restructure its debt has fuelled growing worries over Portugal, with some economists saying it could eventually have to restructure its debts as well.

"The lower accepted yields are a positive albeit with the gloss taken off somewhat by the softening of demand," said Richard McGuire, rates strategist at Rabobank in London.

Demand outstripped the amount offered by 2.8 times on the 3-month bills and 2.6 times on 6-month bills, down from 4.1 times and 3 times in the previous sale, respectively, the IGCP said.

McGuire added that the sale "will not provide any safeguard against fears ratcheting up once again should, as seems perhaps likely, the market returns to fretting over the possibility Greece's restructuring will prove to be a template rather than a one-off solution."

Portugal's government insists that it has no intention of extending or asking for a new bailout to top up the existing one, sticking to its strategy of meeting strict budget goals and reforming its economy to boost confidence.

Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said late on Tuesday the country would meet the demands of its current bailout "whatever the cost."

The austerity demanded by the bailout, including salary cuts for civil servants and across-the-board tax hikes, has already sent Portugal into its worst recession since the 1970s and left unemployment at its highest level in decades.