LISBON Jan 15 Portugal's one-year borrowing costs slumped on Wednesday to their lowest levels since late 2009, long before the country's mid-2011 bailout, on investor optimism Lisbon will exit the rescue programme this year as planned.

The auction, in which the IGCP debt agency sold all 1.25 billion euros of 3- and 12-month T-bills on offer, provided new evidence that Portugal is regaining investor confidence as it prepares to leave bailout behind and as its economy gradually recovers from its worst slump since the 1970s.

"Portugal continues to make good progress in moving towards and exit from its bailout programme," said Jan von Gerich, chief strategist for developed markets at Nordea.

"Today's treasury bill auction was another step in this process, though last week's syndicated bond re-opening constituted a much stronger sign of all the progress made."

Portugal sold its first bonds of the year last week, marking an important step in preparing the ground for Lisbon to return to fully funding itself in bond markets after the bailout ends in mid-2014.

The IGCP also said on Wednesday it intends to resume bond auctions in the first half of 2014.

The average yield on 12-month bills fell to 0.869 percent from 1.493 percent at a previous auction in November. The last time the yield was so low was in November 2009.

The yield on 3-month bills fell to 0.495 percent from 1.076 in November to its lowest since April 2010 - also before the country entered a debt crisis and sought a bailout.

Portugal's benchmark bond yields have fallen this year, boosted by growing optimism that the euro zone crisis is abating and that Lisbon may be able to exit its bailout smoothly mid-2014 as planned.

The IGCP issued 240 million euros of 3-month bills and 1.01 billion euros of 12-month bills at the auction. Demand outstripped the amount placed by 4.71 times on 3-month bills and 2.26 times on the longer maturity, the IGCP said. (Reporting By Axel Bugge, Andrei Khalip and Filipa Lima)