LISBON Jan 15 Portugal's one-year borrowing
costs slumped on Wednesday to their lowest levels since late
2009, long before the country's mid-2011 bailout, on investor
optimism Lisbon will exit the rescue programme this year as
planned.
The auction, in which the IGCP debt agency sold all 1.25
billion euros of 3- and 12-month T-bills on offer, provided new
evidence that Portugal is regaining investor confidence as it
prepares to leave bailout behind and as its economy gradually
recovers from its worst slump since the 1970s.
"Portugal continues to make good progress in moving towards
and exit from its bailout programme," said Jan von Gerich, chief
strategist for developed markets at Nordea.
"Today's treasury bill auction was another step in this
process, though last week's syndicated bond re-opening
constituted a much stronger sign of all the progress made."
Portugal sold its first bonds of the year last week, marking
an important step in preparing the ground for Lisbon to return
to fully funding itself in bond markets after the bailout ends
in mid-2014.
The IGCP also said on Wednesday it intends to resume bond
auctions in the first half of 2014.
The average yield on 12-month bills fell to 0.869 percent
from 1.493 percent at a previous auction in November. The last
time the yield was so low was in November 2009.
The yield on 3-month bills fell to 0.495 percent from 1.076
in November to its lowest since April 2010 - also before the
country entered a debt crisis and sought a bailout.
Portugal's benchmark bond yields have fallen this year,
boosted by growing optimism that the euro zone crisis is abating
and that Lisbon may be able to exit its bailout smoothly
mid-2014 as planned.
The IGCP issued 240 million euros of 3-month bills and 1.01
billion euros of 12-month bills at the auction. Demand
outstripped the amount placed by 4.71 times on 3-month bills and
2.26 times on the longer maturity, the IGCP said.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge, Andrei Khalip and Filipa Lima)