LISBON Feb 1 Portugal sold all 1.5 billion euros on offer in a treasury bill auction on Wednesday with yields falling on both maturities, successfully passing the test of its ability to raise short-term funds after a surge in its long-term bond rates.

Many investors fear the debt-laden country that is mired in a recession while applying tough austerity measures to slash its budget gap may follow Greece in seeking a new bailout.

The average yield on 3-month bills fell sharply to 4.068 percent from 4.346 percent in the last auction two weeks ago, while 6-month bills yielded 4.463 percent, down from 4.740 percent, the IGCP debt agency said.

Demand outstripped the amount offered by 2.8 times on the 3-month bills and 2.6 times on 6-month bills.

The IGCP had set the indicative offer at the auction at between 1.25 billion euros and 1.5 billion euros total in the two T-bill maturities.