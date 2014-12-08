SAO PAULO Dec 8 The board of Brazilian telecommunications company Grupo Oi SA on Monday approved the sale of its Portuguese assets to France's Altice SA for 7.4 billion euros ($9.1 billion).

Lisbon-listed holding company Portugal Telecom SGPS SA owns a 25.6 percent stake in Oi, which now holds Portugal Telecom's operating assets in Portugal after a merger between the two companies. Oi agreed to separate the assets for the sale from Portugal Telecom's investments in Africatel GmbH, Timor Telecom SA and Rioforte Investments, Oi said in a securities filing.

($1 = 0.8125 euros) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by James Dalgleish)