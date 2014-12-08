SAO PAULO Dec 8 The board of Brazilian
telecommunications company Grupo Oi SA on Monday
approved the sale of its Portuguese assets to France's Altice SA
for 7.4 billion euros ($9.1 billion).
Lisbon-listed holding company Portugal Telecom SGPS SA owns
a 25.6 percent stake in Oi, which now holds Portugal Telecom's
operating assets in Portugal after a merger between the two
companies. Oi agreed to separate the assets for the sale from
Portugal Telecom's investments in Africatel GmbH, Timor Telecom
SA and Rioforte Investments, Oi said in a securities filing.
($1 = 0.8125 euros)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by James
Dalgleish)