LISBON, June 27 Portugal Telecom bought
900 million euros in commercial paper issued by RioForte, a
holding company of Portugal's Espirito Santo family, before it
merged with Brazil's Oi, a spokesman said on Friday.
Portugal's largest listed bank, Banco Espirito Santo
(BES), which was controlled by the Espirito Santo family
before a rights issue this month, is the largest shareholder in
Portugal Telecom with a 10 percent stake.
In turn, Portugal Telecom holds about 2 percent of Banco
Espirito Santo.
A spokesman for Portugal Telecom said the investment was
part of liability management. The story first appeared in the
online version of weekly Expresso on Thursday.
"Of the various available investment options, RioForte's
commercial paper offered an atractive rate, and because of that
there was a short-term investment in commercial paper of about
900 million euros, bearing in mind our good experience of
treasury investments in Banco Espirito Santo," the spokesman
said.
Before its rights issue, BES warned of serious financial
irregularities at another Espirito Santo family holding company
- Espirito Santo International, which owns 100 percent of
RioForte.
At the time, BES warned of "reputational risks" because the
bank had sold commercial paper issued by Espirito Santo
International through its branch network to retail investors.
Portugal Telecom concluded a merger with Brazilian telco Oi
this year.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves; Writing by Axel Bugge; Editing
by Leslie Adler)