LISBON Nov 11 Angolan entrepreneur Isabel dos
Santos is ready to change some conditions of her takeover bid
for Portugal Telecom to win over its shareholders and
PT's Brazilian merger partner Oi that objected to the
offer, her spokesman said on Tuesday.
Dos Santos, who the spokesman said is seeking to preserve
the unity of Portugal Telecom as a company, was pondering the
possibility of abandoning the condition that the combination of
Oi and Portugal Telecom's assets be suspended, among several
other conditions.
"This is a value creating proposal that involves Oi and its
shareholders that will allow to keep Portugal Telecom as a
single company, avoiding the dismantling of the Portuguese
company. We believe very much in this project," the spokesman
said.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip,
editing by Axel Bugge)