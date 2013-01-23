UPDATE 3-Big U.S. companies stay on White House panel despite climate jolt
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
LISBON Jan 23 Portugal Telecom said on Wednesday it considered a 12-million-euro fine by EU antitrust regulators as "unjustified" and was pondering to challenge the decision in court.
"PT believes that the publicly announced fine is unjustified and inappropriate," PT said in a statement.
"PT will consider bringing an action for annulment before the Court of Justice of the European Union once it has the opportunity to examine the full extent of the decision and its grounds."
The European Commission said it was fining Spain's Telefonica 79 million euros ($104.96 million) and PT 12 million euros for agreeing not to compete against each other in the Iberian telecoms market. ($1 = 0.7526 euros) (Reporting By Axel Bugge)
