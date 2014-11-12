(Adds PT statement on dos Santos's offer)
By Axel Bugge and Leila Abboud
LISBON/PARIS Nov 12 Private equity firms Bain
Capital and Apax Partners have launched a bid worth 7.075
billion euros ($8.8 billion) to buy the Portuguese operating
business of Portugal Telecom from Brazil's Oi,
rivalling an offer from European telecoms group Altice
.
Altice, the holding company of Franco-Israeli telecoms
entrepreneur Patrick Drahi, made a bid last week which it said
put an enterprise value on the PT Portugal business of 7.025
billion euros.
But Oi said in a statement it has now received a similar
offer from Apax and Bain for the PT Portugal assets worth 7.075
billion euros, which Oi's board would now consider.
Oi is considering selling Portugal Telecom assets to reduce
its debt of over $18 billion, which would effectively unwind a
protracted merger of the two companies.
That deal soured after the Rioforte holding company of the
Espirito Santo banking family, ultimately a shareholder in PT,
defaulted on nearly 900 million euros ($1.14 billion) of debt
owed to PT. Oi said it had not been aware of the debt before the
deal and the fallout resulted in a renegotiation of the merger.
Oi is expected to use the proceeds of any PT Portugal asset
sale to strengthen its hand in the further consolidation of the
Brazilian telecoms market.
But Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola's president,
has sought to block Oi's sale of PT assets with an offer on
Sunday for the Lisbon-listed holding company Portugal Telecom
SGPS (PT SGPS) at 1.35 euros per share.
Under their merger the Portugal Telecom SGPS holding company
owns a 25.6 percent stake in Oi and if dos Santos succeeds with
the bid she would become a major shareholder. Portugal Telecom's
operations in Portugal have already been transferred to Oi and
are no longer in the holding company.
Dos Santos, which shares with Sonae control of
Portugal's second-largest telecoms operator, NOS, has
said she wants to keep the Oi-PT group intact.
Oi in turn has said it opposes dos Santos's bid for PT SGPS
because it seeks to interfere with the merger between Oi and
Portugal Telecom.
PT SGPS said in a statement its board would consider the dos
Santos offer "if and when the draft prospectus and the draft
launch announcement are submitted to it."
Against this complex background, Altice and the private
equity firms are seeking to buy the operations of the once
state-owned monopoly telecoms firm in Portugal. Both bids
include earn-out payments worth up to 800 million euros related
to future profit and cash generation targets.
PT Portugal still has a leading position in fixed telephony
and broadband in the country, with a 52 percent share. It also
holds 41.5 percent of the mobile market in terms of revenue,
according to Citigroup, competing with Vodafone with
41.6 percent and Nos with 16.9 percent.
Altice already owns two small telecoms companies in
Portugal, Cabovisao and Oni.
