Oct 24 Private equity groups including Apax Partners LLP and Bain Capital are planning to bid for Portugal Telecom from Brazilian telecommunications company Groupo Oi SA, the Financial Times reported.

Groupo Oi said earlier that it has been approached by several groups for purchase of Portugal Telecom, including France's Altice, which is backed by billionaire Patrick Drahi.

A sale of Portugal Telecom, worth around 7 billion euros ($8.87 billion) will help Brazil's Oi to pay down its heavy debt, the newspaper said, citing sources. (on.ft.com/1pI2Hkh)

Oi, which merged with Portugal Telecom last year, was planning to sell its assets, the company said in October.

Apax and Bain declined to comment. (1 US dollar = 0.7893 euro) (Reporting By Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)