SAO PAULO Jan 16 Brazil telecom Oi SA said on Friday that its merger with Portugal Telecom SGPS is "irreversible," dismissing calls by some PT shareholders to undo the deal now that Oi is trying to sell its Portuguese assets.

Oi reiterated that the proposed Portuguese asset sale to France-based Altice will help reduce debt and allow it to participate in the expected consolidation of the Brazil market. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Cesar Bianconi)