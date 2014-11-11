LISBON Nov 11 Brazil's telecom company Oi
toughened its stance on a bid by Angolan entrepreneur
Isabel dos Santos for Portugal Telecom, saying on
Tuesday the offer was "unacceptable" as it would alter the terms
of a merger between Oi and PT.
It has previously said the 1.35 euro a share bid launched on
Sunday was "untimely".
"Oi considers the tender offer unacceptable and confirms
that it will not modify any corporate acts, definitive
agreements or other instruments entered into in order to comply
with the conditions stipulated in the offer," Oi said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Dos Santos, the daughter of Angola's president, launched the
bid for Portugal Telecom, a holding company which has no
operating assets but owns a 25.7 percent stake in the combined
Oi-PT company, in an attempt to thwart a 7 billion-euro bid for
PT's operational assets by Altice.
