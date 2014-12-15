LISBON Dec 15 Angolan billionaire businesswoman
Isabel dos Santos is ready to help capitalise Brazil's Oi
if her bid for Portugal Telecom SGPS (PT SGPS), a key
Oi shareholder, is successful and Oi's planned sale of
Portuguese assets does not go ahead.
Mario Silva, board member and spokesman for dos Santos'
Terra Peregrin company that last month made a 1.2 billion euro
($1.49 billion) takeover bid for PT SGPS, told Reuters on Friday
her company would consider a capital increase for debt-laden Oi
and purchasing Oi shares if it wins.
In addition, it is open to the idea of a partial initial
public offering in PT Portugal - once PT SGPS' operating assets
in Portugal that are now part of Oi after a merger of their two
companies.
Oi has agreed to sell PT Portugal to telecoms group Altice
for 7.4 billion euros, but the deal hinges on approval by PT
SGPS shareholders who will vote on the deal on Jan. 12.
Dos Santos, the daughter of Angola's long-serving president,
is opposed to that sale as she wants to preserve Oi and PT SGPS
intact to develop a leading telecoms business across the
Portuguese-speaking world. A key condition of
her offer is that the sale of PT Portugal does not go ahead.
"We have the will and interest to work with other Oi
shareholders to find ways of capitalising it, give it the
necessary financial muscle to have a bigger, reinforced market
share when potential consolidation occurs" in the Brazilian
telecom market, Silva told Reuters.
A public offering of shares in PT Portugal could be done,
but preserving control of the company, he said.
"We believe that the combination of these solutions ... will
reduce the leveraging of Oi more than the simple sale of PT
Portugal would," Silva said, reiterating that Terra Peregrin has
no plans to increase its bid of 1.35 euros per PT SGPS share.
Dos Santos, who is listed by Forbes as Africa's richest
woman with a net worth of $3.7 billion, is chief executive and
major shareholder in Angolan telecoms firm Unitel, and has a
large stake in Portugal's No. 2 telecoms firm, NOS.
Following the Oi merger, PT SGPS's stake in Oi is its only
asset, apart from 900 million euros of defaulted debt by a
bankrupt holding company of the Espirito Santo family.
