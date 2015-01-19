SAO PAULO Jan 19 Brazilian telecom Grupo Oi SA
said on Monday it would retain 400 million euros
($460 million) of debt issued by merger partner Portugal Telecom
SGPS in a proposed sale of Portuguese assets to Altice
SA.
Oi's Portuguese unit provided the information to respond to
regulators about the Altice deal after Portugal Telecom
shareholders postponed a vote to approve the sale.
The company is still studying plans to transfer obligations
from PT Portugal to Portugal Telecom International Finance BV,
Oi's wholly owned subsidiary, according to a securities filing.
($1 = 0.86 euros)
