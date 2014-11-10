LISBON Nov 10 Brazil's telecommunications giant
Oi said on Monday it considered ill-timed and
inappropriate a bid by Angolan entrepreneur Isabel dos Santos
for Portugal Telecom following the combination of
assets between Oi and PT.
"Having been informed about the launched takeover bid ...
Oi's board considers inopportune any change in the previously
agreed terms of definitive contracts signed with Portugal
Telecom SGPS on Sept. 8 2014," Oi said in a statement.
Dos Santos, the daughter of Angola's president, launched a
takeover bid for Portugal Telecom PTC.LS at 1.35 euros per share
on Sunday in an attempt to thwart a 7 billion-euro bid for the
Portuguese company's assets by Altice.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)