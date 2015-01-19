LISBON Jan 19 Opposition to Brazilian group
Oi's plans to sell off Portugal's former national
telecoms operator, PT Portugal, is not expected to result in the
business being returned to its former owner, Portugal Telecom
SGPS, even if the immediate sale is blocked this week,
analysts and lawyers said.
The sale to Franco-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi's
Altice for 7.4 billion euros ($8.6 billion) needs the
approval of PT SGPS's shareholders, but its shares slumped 10
percent to record lows on Monday, extending a slide in the price
since the vote was postponed a week ago until Jan. 22.
The vote was postponed after opponents of the sale said it
would defeat the objective of last year's merger between Oi and
PT SGPS, which left PT SGPS holding a 25.6 percent stake in an
enlarged Oi bestriding the Portuguese-speaking world.
But lawyers, analysts and the two companies have all said
that trying to rescind the merger would be too costly and
trigger years of litigation.
PT SGPS also said in a regulatory filing last week that even
if the Altice sale is blocked on Thursday that would not
preclude Oi selling the Portuguese business in the future, as
the power of veto is a temporary one which will end once the
shareholding structure of the merged entity is complete.
It also said that the rejecton of the sale to Altice will
deprive Oi of the chance of taking part in the consolidation of
Brazil's telecoms market.
PT SGPS's slide on Monday also followed a 7.7 percent drop
in Oi's share price on Friday due to uncertainty over the
outcome of Thursday's vote.
Both The Portugal Telecom workers' union and the chairman of
PT SGPS's shareholder assembly have proposed that the meeting
votes on whether to try and revoke the merger, despite the
difficulties of doing so.
"Reversing this operation is legally impossible," said a
lawyer involved in the sale, who pointed out that the merger
involved a share issue by Oi in Brazil that was subscribed to by
many international investors.
Joao Lampreia, an analyst at Banco BiG in Lisbon, said
undoing the merger, aside from being very complex, would also
add to the costs for PT SGPS's shareholders.
"Emotions aside ... the numbers have a lot of weight," he
said, adding that he expected the level of compensation that
would be demanded of PT SGPS by Oi for revoking the deal would
be in the range of 2 billion to 4.6 billion euros.
A lawyer representing the Portugal Telecom workers' union
said it was impossible to predict what the financial impact
would be for PT SGPS's shareholders but he recognised that any
attempt to dissolve the merger would result in legal conflict
unless Oi also agreed to end the tie-up.
Oi said on Friday that the merger was "irreversible"
following its share issue and that the Altice sale would help it
reduce debts and pursue merger deals in Brazil.
Meanwhile PT SGPS's board said in its filing last week any
claim for breach of contract with regard to the merger would
lead to "a legal dispute of unpredictable duration in the
Brazilian courts, further prolonging the deadlock situation of
PT Portugal and inevitably creating a process of destruction of
value for all parties involved".
($1 = 0.8608 euros)
