LISBON Dec 1 Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos
formally registered her offer for holding company Portugal
Telecom SGSP on Monday, a spokesman said.
The bid made by the daughter of Angola's president is
intended to thwart the sale by Brazil's Oi of
Portugal Telecom's operations to telecoms group Altice
for 7.4 billion euros.
The bid comes despite that fact that Oi and Altice agreed on
Sunday on the sale.
Oi acquired the Portuguese telecoms assets through a merger
with Portugal Telecom. Through that merger, the Lisbon-listed
holding company Portugal Telecom SGPS' only real asset is a
stake of about 26 percent in Oi, which dos Santos hopes would be
sufficient to block the sale of PT's assets to others.
Dos Santos' company Terre Peregrin had earlier said it was
offering 1.35 euros per PT share, below PT's current price of
1.4 euros a share.
