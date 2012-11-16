LISBON Nov 16 Violent winds hit south
Portugal's Algarve region on Friday, overturning cars and vans,
some with people inside, blowing rooftops off houses and
smashing windows.
Eight people were injured and taken to hospital and many
areas suffered from flooding. Television footage showed a
funnel-shaped rotating column of air approaching the shore from
the Atlantic near the town of Lagos.
Meteorologist Maria Frade said the weather phenomenon
"definitely resembled a tornado judging from the video", but
would not immediately confirm if it was one.
Firefighters said most of those injured had to be pulled out
of overturned vehicles.
Algarve is a popular tourism destination, although November
is low season.
Tornadoes are not common in Europe, but do occur
occasionally in the northwest and south of the continent.
