LISBON Nov 15 Portuguese hotel revenues fell 2
percent in the first nine months of this year despite a rise in
foreign tourism as room rates dipped and Portuguese travelled
less due to the economic recession.
More than 6.2 million foreign visitors stayed in Portuguese
hotels through September, the last month of the summer tourism
season, the National Statistics Institute said on Thursday. That
was 3 percent more than a year ago.
But a 6 percent drop in the number of Portuguese travellers,
to 4.9 million, as well as lower hotel rates aimed at luring
more tourists, pushed hotel revenues in the period down to 1.53
billion euros ($1.95 billion).
Tourism-related revenues, including hotels, account for
around 10 percent of Portugal's economy, which is enduring its
worst recession since the 1970s and locals are being hit by deep
public spending cuts and tax hikes under the country's
78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout.
Portugal saw record high tourism activity last year, lifting
hotel revenues to nearly 2 billion euros - their highest since
2008 and a welcome economic shot in the arm for the debt-laden
country.
($1 = 0.7856 euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Susan Fenton)