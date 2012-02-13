LISBON Feb 13 Portugal saw record high
tourism last year, lifting hotel revenues to their highest since
2008 in a positive sign for the recession-hit, debt-laden
economy, data showed on Monday.
While the recession prompted some hotels and restaurants to
offer discounts to lure tourists, hotel rates on average rose by
about 4 percent last year.
The number of foreign visitors staying in
Portuguese hotels rose to 7.44 million, beating 2008's record
7.12 million and up nearly 9 percent from 2010, data released by
the National Statistics Institute showed.
Hotel revenues rose almost 6 percent from 2010 to about 1.91
billion euros ($2.52 billion) despite a near 8 percent drop in
December, but fell short of a record of 1.96 billion euros set
in 2008, when the global economic crisis began unfurling.
Portugal is mired in its worst recession since the 1970s as
the government is implementing tough austerity measures under a
78 billion euro EU/IMF bailout. As a result, many Portuguese are
choosing to take their holidays at home rather than travel
abroad, to save money.
The total number of visitors staying in hotels, including
local travellers, rose to 14.1 million -- also an all-time high
-- from the previous year's 13.6 million. Visitors also spent 6
percent more time at the hotels, or 2.8 nights on average.
Overall revenue from tourism, including hotels, accounts for
around 10 percent of the Atlantic coastal Iberian country's
gross domestic product.
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
