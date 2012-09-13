LISBON, Sept 13 Portuguese hotel revenues picked
up in July as the number of foreign tourists rose at the peak of
the summer season, a positive sign for the recession-hit economy
that heavily depends on tourism.
July revenues rose 1.5 percent from a year earlier, after
falling 4 percent in June, and totalled more than 240 million
euros as 915,000 foreigners checked into hotels. They surpassed
local travellers by about a third, and spent more nights there
on average than a year ago, the National Statistics Institute
said on Thursday.
Still, hotel revenues in the first seven months of the year,
at 1.01 billion euros, lagged 2 percent behind a year ago as
check-ins by Portuguese travellers fell due to the bailed out
country's economic slump.
The number of foreign tourists staying in Portuguese hotels
rose about 4 percent in the seven months of the year to 4.3
million. The total number of hotel check-ins, however, dropped
1.5 percent to 7.75 million.
Tourism accounts for around 10 percent of Portugal's
economy, which is going through its worst recession since the
1970s and locals are being hit by deep public spending cuts and
tax hikes under the country's 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout.
Portugal saw record high tourism activity last year, lifting
hotel revenues to nearly 2 billion euros - their highest since
2008 and a welcome economic shot in the arm for the debt-laden
country.
