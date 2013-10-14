LISBON Oct 14 Portugal's hotels are bringing in
more money this year, helped by a strong rise in the number of
foreign tourists and supporting the economy's recovery from
recession after years of bailout austerity.
Overall revenue from tourism accounts for around 10 percent
of Portugal's gross domestic product.
The number of foreign tourists who stayed in Portuguese
hotels between January and the end of the summer vacation season
in August rose almost 8 percent to 5.7 million, including more
than a million in August alone, the National Statistics
Institute (INE) said on Monday.
Hotel receipts including local and foreign travellers rose
about 5 percent in January-August to 1.36 billion euros ($1.8
billion). The number of Portuguese guests was still about 1
percent lower than a year ago due to falling disposable income.
Although the number of foreign tourists hit a record high
last year, hotels took 2 percent less money than in 2011 as the
economic crisis forced them to cut prices to attract customers.
This year's increase in revenues has so far offset last year's
fall.
Despite signs of economic recovery after years of tax hikes
and spending cuts under a bailout programme from the European
Union and International Monetary Fund, Portugal's GDP is still
projected to shrink 1.8 percent this year before returning to
feeble annual growth in 2014.
($1 = 0.7373 euros)
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)