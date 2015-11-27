(Clarifies final vote to be in committee within 20 days)
LISBON Nov 27 Portugal's left-dominated
parliament voted on Friday to begin the process of reversing
concession tenders by the previous government that would have
put public transport companies in Lisbon and Porto under private
management.
The actual reversal still faces discussions on specifics and
a final vote in parliament's economic committee in the next 20
days. If it goes through, it would set a precedent and might
lead to a similar move for other recent privatisations, such as
TAP airline and CP Carga railway cargo company.
But parliament is unlikely to reverse major sell-offs of
state property carried out under Portugal's international
bailout in 2011-2014.
The Lisbon and Porto concessions had been awarded to Spanish
companies Avanza and Alsa and France's Transdev, but they were
still awaiting the go-ahead from the competition authority and
the accounts tribunal for the contracts to be signed.
"This is a historic day, because we started to put an end to
the biggest ideological attack on the transport sector. By
annulment of these concessions, we are preventing a bad deal for
the state, firings and a reduction of service," said Socialist
deputy Joao Correia.
Portugal's Socialist government, which relies on support
from the far left in parliament, was sworn in on Thursday and
approved its programme in a cabinet meeting on Friday.
The left also has a majority in the
economy committee and should not have any problem approving the
reversal there after Friday's full session vote.
In June, unlisted Spanish transport company Avanza won an
eight-year concession to run Lisbon's Carris bus and tram
network as well as the Lisbon Metro. France's Transdev had won
the Porto Metro contract, and Spain's Alsa, owned by Britain's
National Express Group, won a 10-year contract to run
the Porto ground transport company STCP.
Portugal's previous centre-right government, ousted earlier
this month, had argued that the concessions would lead to
savings worth tens of millions of euros in investment for
much-needed fleet renewal and maintenance.
The leftist parties have outlined plans to overturn some
smaller recent privatisations. It has left alone the sales of
large chunks of state property in energy and infrastructure.
Those deals, made during Portugal's bailout years, enabled the
country to raise some 9 billion euros and overshoot its target
for privatisation revenues.
In one of its last measures, the previous government sealed
the sale of a 61 percent stake in indebted airline TAP to a
Brazilian-Portuguese consortium. But the new Socialist prime
minister, Antonio Costa, has said he wants to take back an 11
percent stake for the state to retain control of the company.
However, EU rules bar the state from injecting cash into TAP
and agreements signed between the Socialists and the two
far-left parties make no mention of TAP.
Along with privatisation of national infrastructure assets,
the liberalisation of public transport was one of the conditions
of Portugal's bailout programme.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip; Editing by
Larry King)