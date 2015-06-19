LISBON, June 19 Unlisted Spanish transport
company Avanza has won a concession to run Lisbon's bus, tram
and subway networks, a spokesman for Portugal's Economy Ministry
said on Friday.
The details of the offer for the right to operate indebted
public transport companies - Lisbon Metro and Carris - were not
immediately known. The government sought to sell the concession
to save public coffers tens of millions of euros in investment
for much-needed fleet renewal and maintenance.
Avanza was picked over France's RATP, which operates the
Paris Metro and French bus and railway lines, Britain's National
Express, a consortium of Portuguese bus company
Barraqueiro and the local unit of Spain's TMB/Moventis, as well
as international transport company Transdev.
The Carris ground contract runs for eight years and the
Lisbon Metro contract for nine years.
Along with privatisation of national infrastructure assets,
the liberalisation of the public transport market was one of the
conditions of Portugal's bailout programme which it exited last
year having far overshot its sell-off revenue target.
