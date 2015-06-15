LISBON, June 15 Several European companies have
submitted offers to run Lisbon's bus, tram and subway networks,
Portugal's Transport Secretary said on Monday.
Three parties are bidding to run both the ground network of
buses and trams - seeking operating contracts from state-owned
public transport company Carris - and the Lisbon Metro.
They are France's RATP, which operates the Paris Metro and
French bus and railway lines, Britain's National Express
and Spain's Avanza.
A consortium of Portuguese bus company Barraqueiro and the
local unit of Spain's TMB/Moventis is bidding for just the
ground network contract from Carris, famous for its trademark
yellow trams. TMB/Moventis has already won the concession to
operate the Porto Metro.
Meanwhile, international transport company Transdev, a unit
of French bank Caisse des Depots, has submitted an offer to run
the Lisbon Metro.
The Carris ground contract runs for eight years and the
Lisbon Metro contract for nine years.
"We have these offers and we have a competitive tender,"
Transport Secretary Sergio Monteiro told reporters. He would not
provide any details of the offers, but said the government
wanted to conclude the process by the middle of next month.
Along with privatisation of national infrastructure assets,
the liberalisation of the public transport market was one of the
conditions of Portugal's bailout programme which it exited last
year having far overshot its sell-off revenue target.
The winner or winners of the Lisbon contracts will have to
invest in much-needed fleet renewal and maintenance, saving the
public coffers tens of millions of euros.
Last week, the Portuguese state agreed to sell a 61 percent
stake in indebted airline TAP to a consortium led by
American-Brazilian investor David Neeleman.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Pravin Char)