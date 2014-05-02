LISBON May 2 Portugal's bailout remains on
track to be concluded this month and the programme has put the
country on a path to sound public finances and financial
stability, the 'troika' of lenders to Lisbon's bailout said on
Friday.
"The programme remains on track to be concluded, following
completion of this final review," the European Commission,
European Central Bank and IMF said in a joint statement after
completing the last review of the economy under the bailout.
"The programme has put the Portuguese economy on a path
towards sound public finances, financial stability and
competitiveness," they said.
Still, the lenders said that Portugal has to continue
reforming after the bailout ends this month, to make the economy
more flexible and resilient.
"With the programme ending, it will be essential that
Portugal commits to sound economic policies for the medium
term," they said. "The currently favourable economic and
financial conditions should not lead to complacency."
(Reporting By Axel Bugge)