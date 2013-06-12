LISBON, June 12 Quarrelling between the EU and
IMF is damaging investor confidence in Portugal and Ireland, and
the countries' sacrifices merit better coordination from their
international lenders, Portugal's prime minister said.
Pedro Passos Coelho told reporters on Wednesday that public
disagreements within the Troika of lenders pose a "real risk" to
his country, referring to a spat that broke out between the
European Union and the International, Monetary Fund over how the
Greek bailout was handled.
"I hope the Troika institutions avoid this kind of public
show which may generate distrust in the markets," he said.
"Divergences about the programmes means investors start to
wonder if programmes like Ireland's and Portugal's contain
errors that undermine confidence."
In a report last week, the IMF blamed the euro zone for
allowing Athens to delay restructuring its debts until 2012.
"This (rift) is a real risk, but I hope it will be overcome.
Both the Irish and the Portuguese government have showed
commitment (to targets set by the Troika) in their results," the
prime minister said.
Last month, Portugal issued its first 10-year bond since a
2011 bailout, making the most of much improved market
conditions. Its benchmark 10-year bond yields are at around 6.3
percent, well down from the 17 percent high they hit in January
2012.
But they remain above May's level of 5.24 percent and the
country has yet to fully normalize its access to markets while
it battles through a third year of recession.
Passos Coelho said the Portuguese and the Irish had made
"immense efforts" under their bailouts and "deserve the respect
of international institutions".
He added that his government's relationship with the Troika
"has not been easy" but that it was good enough for twice
earning an easing of budget deficit targets.
Under revised terms of the 78 billion euro ($100.9 billion)
bailout it was granted in 2011, Lisbon must reduce the public
deficit to 5.5 percent of GDP this year from last year's 6.4
percent, then to 4 percent in 2014 and 2.5 percent in 2015.
Its European partners have acknowledged that further easing
may be on the cards if economic conditions deteriorate.