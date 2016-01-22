Antonio Guterres, ex-U.N. high commissioner for refugees smiles after a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

LISBON The Portuguese government nominated its former prime minister and ex-U.N. high commissioner for refugees Antonio Guterres on Friday as a candidate for United Nations secretary-general.

Ban Ki-moon of South Korea is due to step down from the job at the end of 2016 after serving two five-year terms.

The job customarily rotates between regions, with eastern Europe next on the list, but the foreign ministry said in a statement that Guterres' political career and international experience make him an ideal candidate.

"The government considers that this candidacy is an imperative at a time when, more than at any time before, the world has to mobilise for peace and development," the statement said.

Guterres, a Socialist, was Portugal's prime minister in 1995-2002 and served as president of the European Council in 2000. He was also president of the Socialist International in 1999-2005.

As the UN high commissioner for refugees for two terms until last month, Guterres, 66, tackled the Middle East refugee crisis.

Aside from facing candidates from eastern Europe, Guterres' chances to win the job could be diminished by the United Nations' drive to improve its gender balance in the selection of the next secretary-general.

