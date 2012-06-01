* Now sees 2013 peak at 16 percent
* Previosuly expected 14.5 pct peak this year
* More flexible labour market to cut structural unemployment
LISBON, June 1 Portugal's government raised its
forecast for unemployment for this year and next on Friday,
expecting its jobless rate to peak at 16 percent in 2013 as the
country struggles through its worst recession since the 1970s.
That figure is well-below Spain's record 25 percent rate,
but still a sign of the extent of the pain for ordinary
Europeans across the southern countries who have been bailed out
in the euro zone's debt crisis.
France also reported earlier this week that it had more
jobless claims in April than at any time this century.
Portuguese Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar told reporters
unemployment would jump to 15.5 percent this year from last
year's 14 percent and rise further to 16 percent in 2013, when
the government expects the recession to have run its course.
Previously, the government expected unemployment to peak at
14.5 percent this year before slipping to 14.1 percent in 2013.
"The unemployment situation and its prospects for 2012 and
2013 are today one of the government's main concerns," Gaspar
told reporters.
Unemployment in Portugal hit 15.2 percent in April,
according to Eurostat data released earlier on Friday, up from
15.1 percent in March. Government statistics put the jobless
rate at 14.9 percent in the first quarter.
Gaspar expected a sustainable decline of the number of
unemployed after 2013, helped by an ongoing reform of the labour
market demanded by the terms of its EU/IMF bailout, which it
hopes will lower structural unemployment.
The government is taking steps to make firing and hiring
workers easier, which would help increase the economy's
competitiveness. But economists, similarly to Spain, have
questioned whether more broadly Portugal is capable generating
sustainable growth given the scale of public sector cuts being
implemented to bring down its budget deficit.
Gaspar said structural unemployment had doubled in the last
two decades in Portugal, accelerating recently due to its slide
into recession.
The government expects the economy to contract 3 percent
this year after last year's 1.6 percent drop, before returning
to modest growth of 0.6 percent in 2013.