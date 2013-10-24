LISBON Oct 24 Portugal's state-owned bank Caixa Geral de Depositos on Thursday sold its outstanding 6.11 percent stake in Portugal Telecom in a private sale at 3.48 euros a share and expects to pocket 190.6 million euros from the operation, CGD said.

Trading in Portugal Telecom stocks, which last traded at 3.583 euros on Wednesday and had been suspended from trading on Thursday awaiting the terms of the sale, will resume at 3:00 p.m. local time (1400 GMT).

CGD has said the sale is part of a strategy to sell non-core assets.

(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)