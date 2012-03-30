LISBON, March 30 Portugal Telecom
posted on Friday a 31 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit
to miss market consensus on higher financing costs due to the
consolidation of its stake in Brazil's Oi and a
weaker domestic market in a recession-hit Portugal.
The company said net profit totalled 37.6 million euros
($49.9 million) in the quarter. Analysts in a Reuters poll had
predicted, on average a net profit of 47 million euros.
Still, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization rose 47 percent to 534 million euros thanks to Oi -
Brazil's largest telecommunications company. PT has a 25 percent
stake in Oi.
($1 = 0.7532 euros)
(Reporting By Filipe Alves, writing by Andrei Khalip)