* Maintains dividend payment for 2011 at 0.65 euros/share

* Operating result boosted by Oi, but costs weigh (Adds revenues, stock price, dividend)

LISBON, March 30 Portugal Telecom posted on Friday a 31 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit to miss market consensus on higher costs due to the consolidation of its stake in Brazil's Oi and a weaker market in a recession-hit Portugal.

The company said in a statement net profit totalled 37.6 million euros ($49.9 million) in the quarter. Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted, on average, a net profit of 47 million euros.

PT also said it maintained the previously announced dividend for 2011 at 0.65 euros, including 0.215 euros already paid in January.

PT shares fell 1.15 percent in early trading to around 4.04 euros.

Still, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 47 percent to 534 million euros thanks to Oi - Brazil's largest telecommunications company. PT bought a 25 percent stake in Oi last year after withdrawing from Brazil's mobile phone operator Vivo.

Total net revenues soared 82 percent to 1.73 billion euros, also on the back of Oi. But in Portugal, which is going through its deepest recession since the 1970s, net revenues fell 7.4 percent to 718 million euros, PT said.

But Oi also brought higher amortization and financing costs, which weighed on the net profit. Amortization costs jumped 74 percent to 381.5 million euros and financing costs totalled 94 million euros compared to a gain of 64 million euros a year ago that came after the sale of PT's stake in Vivo. ($1=0.7532 euros) (Reporting By Filipe Alves, writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Mike Nesbit)