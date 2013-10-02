LISBON Oct 2 The new company formed by the
proposed merger of Portugal Telecom and Brazil's
telecommunications giant Oi aims to be a top global
player in the sector, Oi's chief executive Zeinal Bava said on
Wednesday.
Bava told Reuters that the estimated synergies of 5 billion
reais from the merger is a "conservative estimate," adding that
the new company will have potential for strong growth in the
Brazilian market.
"We've been through this very carefully and identified 5
billion reais of synergies, which is huge in the context of a
cross-border transaction, albeit it is a conservative estimate
when compared to other transactions in the sector," Bava said in
a written statement sent to Reuters.
Bava said the company had a strong position in the markets
it operates in. Bava will be the CEO of the new company.
"The new company will have a unique position in the
strategic markets in which it operates, with a high growth
potential in Brazil underpinned by convergence and mobility, as
well as in Portugal by leveraging on technological and
innovation leadership," he said.
He also said he was "confident in the new company's ability
to improve the free cash flow profile and reduce leverage,
through a continued focus on financial discipline, the
monetization of synergies and a clear commitment to operational
excellence."
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)