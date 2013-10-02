LISBON Oct 2 Portugal Telecom and
Brazil's telecommunications giant Oi, in which PT is the largest
shareholder, have proposed a merger into one single Brazilian
entity with projected synergies worth a net 1.8 billion euros,
Portugal Telecom said.
"The merger is a natural fulfilment of the industrial
alliance established in 2010 creating a leading telecoms
operator led by Zeinal Bava as CEO," it said.
As part of the merger, Oi proposes to undertake a cash
capital increase of a minimum of 7 billion reais (2.3 billion
euros), and with a target of 8 billion reais (2.7 billion euros
to improve the balance sheet flexibility of CorpCo, it said.
Each ordinary share in Oi will be exchanged for 1 share in
the new entity, CorpCo, and each preferred share will be swapped
for 0.9211 CorpCo shares. One PT share will be exchanged for the
equivalent of 2.2911 euros in CorpCo shares to be issued at the
price of capital increase, plus 0.6330 CorpCo shares.
At completion, and assuming the targeted cash capital
increase, PT shareholders will own 38.1 percent of CorpCo.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)