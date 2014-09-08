LISBON, Sept 8 Portugal Telecom
shareholders approved on Monday the revised terms of a merger
with Brazilian peer Oi after a failed debt investment
forced the Portuguese company to accept less favourable terms in
the tie-up.
A large majority - 98.25 percent of shareholders present at
the meeting - voted in favour of approving the new terms of the
deal, said a PT spokeswoman.
A number of small shareholders have said they were unhappy
with the deal and that they would fight against it in the courts
despite Monday's vote.
In July, Portugal Telecom was forced to take a cut in its
share of the company resulting from the merger with Oi to 25.6
percent from 38 percent after a holding company of the Espirito
Santo banking family defaulted on nearly 900 million euros ($1.2
billion) it owed to the Portuguese firm.
Portugal Telecom had failed to inform Oi of the
investment and assumed the unpaid debt under the reworked deal
in July. Portugal Telecom (PT) and Oi combined their operating
assets in May.
(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Axel Bugge)